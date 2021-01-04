Vinci Partners Investments, an alternative asset manager in Brazil, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering.



Vinci Partners' filing comes on the heels of Brazilian private equity firm Patria Investments (PAX). The company's business segments, or strategies, include private equity, public equities, real estate, credit, infrastructure, hedge funds, and investment products. It also has a financial advisory business, focusing mostly on pre-IPO and M&A advisory services for Brazilian middle-market companies, and it was a lead investor behind September 2020 IPO Vitru (VTRU). As of September 30, 2020, Vinci Partners' AUM was $8.7 billion.



The Rio de Janeiro, Brazil-based company was founded in 2009 and booked $65 million in revenue for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol VINP. Vinci Partners Investments filed confidentially on October 7, 2020. J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, and BTG Pactual are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.



The article Brazilian asset manager Vinci Partners Investments files for a $100 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.