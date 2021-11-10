Brazilian asset manager IG4 capital agrees to buy 50% of Chilean logistics operator Adelco

SAO PAULO, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian asset manager IG4 Capital has agreed to buy 50% of Chile's logistics operator Adelco for $57 million, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

IG4 will invest the $57 million in the company, formally known as Abastecedora del Comercio, Chile's largest distributor of consumer products.

Adelco delivers to around 30,000 retailers in Chile and also has operations in Bolivia, Argentina and Peru. Proceeds will be used to strengthen Adelco's digital presence, the statement added.

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

