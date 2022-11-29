US Markets

Brazilian arm of China Three Gorges files for IPO

November 29, 2022 — 01:29 pm EST

Written by Peter Frontini for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of power company China Three Gorges Corp CYTGP.UL has filed for an initial public offering (IPO), a filing showed on Tuesday.

CTG Brasil Energia SA, one of the largest power generators in Brazil, has a portfolio of 17 hydroelectric plants and 11 wind power plants, totaling 8.3 gigawatts of installed capacity, according to the document.

The proceeds from the IPO will be used to pay dividends to shareholders and investments in new renewable projects, it said.

CTG Brasil did not disclose how much it aims to raise in the offering or when it will take place, but sources previously said that it is more likely to happen early next year.

Reuters also previously reported that CTG Brasil planned to issue $1 billion in new shares and receive all proceeds, citing sources familiar with the matter.

In the first 9 months of 2022, CTG Brasil posted 1.66 billion reais ($313 million) in net profit and revenue of 4.55 billion reais.

Investment banking units of Citigroup, Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau Unibanco Holding and Banco Bradesco SA will manage the public offering, the filing said.

($1 = 5.2978 reais)

(Reporting by Peter Frontini; Editing by Alexander Smith)

((Peter.Siqueira@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 56447727;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.