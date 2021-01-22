Brazilian appliance retailer Casa & Video to file for IPO - sources

By Carolina Mandl and Tatiana Bautzer

SAO PAULO, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian appliance retailer Casa & Video is expected to file for an initial public offering as soon as Friday, three people with knowledge of the matter said.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company has hired the investment banking units of Itau Unibanco Holding SA, Banco Santander Brasil SA, Citigroup, BTG Pactual SA and XP Investments to manage the offering, the sources said.

The retailer, which operates around 100 stores in three southeastern Brazilian states, expects the IPO to fetch around 1 billion reais ($184 million), they added.

The company did not immediately reply to e-mailed requests for comment.

Casa & Video is one of the few Brazilian companies to have successfully emerged from bankruptcy protection.

