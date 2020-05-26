US Markets
EESO

Brazilian appeals court authorizes Joesley Batista to go back to JBS parent J&F

Contributor
Ricardo Brito Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ADRIANO MACHADO

Brazilian appeals court STJ on Tuesday authorized the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA's parent company, J&F Holding.

Adds lawyer saying the decision is effective immediately

BRASILIA, May 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian appeals court STJ on Tuesday authorized the return of billionaire Joesley Batista to managing positions in companies controlled by meatpacker JBS SA's JBSS3.SA parent company, J&F Holding.

In a court decision, Judge Rogerio Schietti said it no longer made sense to bar Joesley from positions in the companies in which he is a controlling shareholder. He has been barred from holding positions since 2018, due to a restraining order in a federal police probe on insider trading.

Lawyer Pierpaolo Bottini said the decision is effective immediately.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito in Brasilia Writing by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Franklin Paul and Matthew Lewis)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EESO

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Data Shows Investors Are Flocking to the U.S. Stock Market

    Online brokers are enjoying the #COVID19 lockdown as data shows investors are flocking to the U.S. stock market. Nasdaq Chief Economist Phil Mackintosh joins Global Markets Reporter Jill Malandrino on #TradeTalks to discuss.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular