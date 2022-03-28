US Markets

Brazilian apparel retailer Restoque in talks for debt for equity swap - report

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published

Brazilian apparel retailer Restoque Comercio e Confeccoes creditors have proposed a debt for equity swap involving 1.5 billion reais ($316 million), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Monday.

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Restoque Comercio e Confeccoes LLIS3.SA creditors have proposed a debt for equity swap involving 1.5 billion reais ($316 million), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Monday.

Restoque, as the company is known, has been asking for waivers in its local debt. Asset manager WNT Capital proposed a debt for equity swap, Brazil Journal said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The current debt value is much higher than Restoque's market capitalization.

Restoque and WNT did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

($1 = 4.7420 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular