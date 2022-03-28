Brazilian apparel retailer Restoque in talks for debt for equity swap - report

SAO PAULO, March 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian apparel retailer Restoque Comercio e Confeccoes LLIS3.SA creditors have proposed a debt for equity swap involving 1.5 billion reais ($316 million), financial blog Brazil Journal reported on Monday.

Restoque, as the company is known, has been asking for waivers in its local debt. Asset manager WNT Capital proposed a debt for equity swap, Brazil Journal said, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The current debt value is much higher than Restoque's market capitalization.

Restoque and WNT did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

($1 = 4.7420 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

