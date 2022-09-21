Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE gives CSN additional time to sell stake in Usiminas

SAO PAULO, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE decided on Wednesday to give steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional, known as CSN CSNA3.SA, additional time to sell the stake it owns in rival Usiminas USIM5.SA.

CADE councillors voted to allow CSN more time to sell the stake, but kept the need to divest present in the 2014 decision by CADE. Superintendent Alexandre Barreto had proposed allowing CSN to keep the stake, but this was rejected by the councillors.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerig and Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Chris Reese)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.