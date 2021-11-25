Brazilian antitrust watchdog bars healthcare firm Hapvida's deal

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE has blocked a deal announced by healthcare company Hapvida Participações HAPV3.SA to by health insurer Plamed.

CADE´s technical body had given an earlier approval to the deal demanding the sale of part of its 26,000 clients portfolio, but the councillors voted to bar the deal completely. In a securities filing late on Wednesday, the company said it was discussing with its advisors the alternatives for the deal.

(Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Edmund Blair)

