Brazilian antitrust watchdog approves Fox acquisition by Disney

Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

SAO PAULO, May 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian antitrust watchdog CADE on Wednesday approved Walt Disney Co's DIS.N deal to acquire 21st Century Fox on Wednesday.

After Disney failed to secure a buyer for Fox Sports channels, CADE accepted the deal requesting Disney keep the same sports broadcasts for three years, keep Fox Sports channel active and commit to transmission of South American soccer championship Copa Libertadores.

If Disney is uninterested in keeping the channels, it should cede the brand to other interested groups, CADE decided. The Brazilian antitrust watchdog had requested the sale of Fox Sports channels on February 2019.

