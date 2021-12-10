Brazilian airline Gol sees diluted EPS at $0.10 in 2022

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazil airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA said on Friday it expects its diluted earnings per share to reach about $0.10 in 2022, compared with earnings of $0.96 per share in 2019, a year prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a securities filing, Gol expects 2022 net revenue of 14 billion reais ($2.51 billion) versus 13.9 billion in 2019 and estimated its capital expenditure at 700 million reais versus 639 million in 2019.

($1 = 5.5727 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; editing by Jason Neely)

