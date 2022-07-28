Commodities

Brazilian airline Gol reports Q2 net loss, but net revenue jumps

Gabriel Araujo Reuters
SAO PAULO, July 28 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA on Thursday reported a second quarter net loss of 2.85 billion reais ($544 million) versus a profit of 658 million a year earlier.

Its operating net revenue jumped 215.3% to 3.24 billion reais in the quarter, topping the 3.11 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 5.2437 reais)

