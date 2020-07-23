Brazilian airline Gol fires auditor weeks after it raised red flags

By Marcelo Rochabrun

SAO PAULO, July 23 (Reuters) - Brazil's Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes GOLL4.SA said late on Wednesday that it had fired KPMG as its external auditor, weeks after it raised red flags about the airline's internal controls and ability to survive the coronavirus crisis.

Gol said "there were no disagreements" with KPMG relating to the airline's accounting processes, internal controls or financial statements.

In mid-June, KPMG raised two significant concerns about Gol during the accounting firm's first annual audit of the company after being hired in 2019. The concerns prompted Gol to carry out a review of its financial reporting procedures that lasted a couple of weeks before being finalized.

KPMG said it had an "adverse opinion" on the strength of Gol's internal controls regarding the preparation of financial statements, adding that there was "substantial doubt" about the airline's ability to exist a year from now.

Ultimately, KPMG reaffirmed its concerns and included the red flags on June 29 as part of Gol's annual report for the year 2019.

Companies and their auditors usually wrestle over the inclusion of these warnings. Determining whether there are any risks to a company's viability going forward is among the most important functions carried out by independent accounting firms. Gol has previously said it has more than enough cash to survive the pandemic.

Gol said it had fired KPMG and re-hired Ernst & Young as its independent auditor, a change the airline said was the result of "commercial conditions." Ernst & Young audited Gol from 2014 through 2019 saying every year that Gol had maintainted "effective internal control over financial reporting."

Auditors for several other airlines in Latin America including LATAM Airlines Group LTM.SN and Avianca Holdings AVT_p.CN have questioned the companies' ability to survive the severe coronavirus crisis, but not about the effectiveness of their internal controls.

Gol had no immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

In its annual report, Gol said its management concurred with KPMG, concluding that "our internal control over financial reporting was not effective."

A chief concern was that Gol's chairman - who is part of the family that controls the company - had been granted "the ability to initiate and approve certain transactions, and act as power of attorney on behalf of the Company."

The airline said it had since eliminated those privileges.

