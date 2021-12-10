Brazilian airline Gol expects 2022 net revenue above pre-pandemic levels

Recasts with details, forecasts

SAO PAULO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA expects its net revenue to come in above pre-pandemic levels in 2022, reaching about 14 billion reais ($2.51 billion), it said on Friday.

This compares with 13.9 billion reais of net revenue in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

Brazil's largest airline also said that diluted earnings per share based on U.S.-traded American depositary shares (ADS) are expected to reach about $0.10 in 2022, compared with $0.96 in 2019.

The company expects 2022 net revenue of 14 billion reais ($2.51 billion), up from 13.9 billion in 2019, while noting that revenue should increase by about 100% from the current year.

Gol also expects 2022 capital expenditure of 700 million reais, against 639 million reais in 2019, while its net debt to EBITDA ratio was estimated at about 6 times, up from 4 times in 2019.

The airline said its preliminary forecasts reflect passenger revenue and frequent-flyer revenue expectations for the next year. They also take into account free cash flow, financial expenditure, crude oil prices and forex exchange rates, it added.

($1 = 5.5727 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Jason Neely and David Goodman )

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.