Brazilian airline Gol COO Ferrer to take over as CEO

SAO PAULO, May 16 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA GOLL4.SA said on Monday that its Chief Operating Officer Celso Ferrer is set to become chief executive of the company on July 1.

Ferrer will succeed Paulo Kakinoff, who will become a board member in the company, Gol added in a securities filing.

