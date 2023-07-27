Brazilian airline Gol bounces back to Q2 profit as revenue jumps

Adds quotes, forecasts in paragraphs 4-7

SAO PAULO, July 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Gol GOLL4.SA on Thursday surprised analysts with a second-quarter net profit of 556.3 million reais ($117.42 million), reversing a 2.8 billion real loss a year earlier on higher revenue and foreign exchange gains.

Analysts had expected a net loss of 152.5 million, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

Operating net revenue hit a record high for the second quarter of 4.14 billion, up 27.9% year on year, Gol said in a securities filing, also beating the 4.08 billion expected by analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"We delivered solid operational performance," Chief Executive Celso Ferrer said in a statement. "We continue to prioritize reliability, profitability, and strengthening of our balance sheet."

Despite the positive revenue figures for the quarter, Gol slightly reduced its full-year net revenue forecast to about 19.3 billion reais from 19.5 billion before, as it sees capacity measured by available seat kilometers growing by less than previously expected.

The carrier added it now forecasts its 2023 EBITDA margin to reach about 25%, up from 24% before.

Ferrer said the company remains committed to maintaining low unit cost levels, adding that low-cost discipline would "further strengthen Gol's competitive advantage" as capacity grows.

Foreign exchange swings, which had hit the company hard in previous quarters, provided Gol with 963.1 million-real gains in the three months through June as the Brazilian real strengthened against the dollar.

If it weren't for those gains, Gol said, the carrier would have posted a 415.7 million-real net loss in the period.

($1 = 4.7375 reais)

