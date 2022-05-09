Brazilian airline Azul sees EBITDA at $787 mln in 2022

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL4.SA said on Monday it expects its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to reach about 4 billion reais ($787.42 million) in 2022.

The company has also projected its EBITDA at about 5.5 billion reais in 2023.

($1 = 5.0799 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Toby Chopra)

