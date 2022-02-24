Brazilian airline Azul posts deeper-than-expected quarterly loss

SAO PAULO, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL4.SA on Thursday reported a fourth quarter net loss of 945.7 million reais ($187.40 million), deeper than an average net loss of 397.8 million reais forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv Eikon.

The figure was also worse than the 543.4 million reais net profit posted in the same period of 2020. Azul's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached 1.027 billion reais, beating market consensus of 763.5 million reais.

($1 = 5.0464 reais)

(Reporting by Andre Romani; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

