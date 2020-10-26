Brazilian airline Azul plans $283 mln convertible debt offering

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazilian Azul SA AZUL.N plans to issue 1.6 billion reais ($283 million) of convertible debt, with the possibility of the issuance being expanded by 20%, the airline said in a Monday securities filing.

Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management are representing buyers that plan to purchase between 1.6 billion reais and 1.8 billion reais of the debt, the company said.

($1 = 5.66 reais)

(Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Christian Plumb)

((gram.slattery@thomsonreuters.com; +55-11-95057-1453))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.