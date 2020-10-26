Commodities
Brazilian airline Azul plans $283 mln convertible debt offering

Brazilian Azul SA plans to issue 1.6 billion reais ($283 million) of convertible debt, with the possibility of the issuance being expanded by 20%, the airline said in a Monday securities filing.

Knighthead Capital Management and Certares Management are representing buyers that plan to purchase between 1.6 billion reais and 1.8 billion reais of the debt, the company said.

($1 = 5.66 reais)

