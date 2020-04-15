Commodities
Brazilian airline Azul hires financial advisor for debt talks

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WASHINGTON ALVES

Brazilian airline Azul SA said on Wednesday it has hired restructuring firm Galeazzi & Associados to work with the carrier "during this period of crisis."

SAO PAULO, April 15 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL.Nsaid on Wednesday it has hired restructuring firm Galeazzi & Associados to work with the carrier "during this period of crisis."

Galeazzi previously worked with Azul's cargo subsidiary before the coronavirus pandemic hammered the air travel sector, Azul said in a statement, adding that the contract had been expanded to a wider advisory role.

Galeazzi did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Brazilian newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported earlier on Wednesday that Galeazzi will help Azul to renegotiate around 15 billion reais ($2.9 billion) in debt to creditors and suppliers.

On Tuesday, Azul said its controlling shareholder, David Neeleman, who also founded JetBlue Airways JBLU.O, sold most of his preferred shares to pay margin calls on personal loans with the shares as collateral.

($1 = 5.1621 reais)

