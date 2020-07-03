Commodities
AZUL

Brazilian airline Azul confirms TAP agreement

Contributor
Tatiana Bautzer Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/REGIS DUVIGNAU

Brazilian airline Azul SA confirmed in a securities filing an agreement with the Portuguese government to divest from its stake in Portuguese airline TAP.

SAO PAULO, July 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian airline Azul SA AZUL.N confirmed in a securities filing an agreement with the Portuguese government to divest from its stake in Portuguese airline TAP.

Azul said it has sold its indirect 6% stake for around 65 million reais ($12.15 million) and will not exercise rights to convert 90 million euros bonds maturing in 2026 into equity. All the other terms in the bonds are maintained, Azul said.

The transaction will need to be approved by Azul's shareholders, the filing added. Reuters reported the agreement between Azul and the Portuguese government on Thursday.

($1 = 5.3500 reais)

(Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer Editing by Alistair Bell)

((tatiana.bautzer@tr.com; Tel: +55-11-5644-7756; Mob: +55-119-4210-4173; Reuters Messaging: tatiana.bautzer.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AZUL

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular