Brazilian Air Force considers buying 30 more Saab Gripen jets -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Air Force is considering buying an additional 30 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST, in a deal that would almost double its current fleet of 36 Gripen aircraft, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Air Force Commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said in an interview that there are ongoing talks on how to reach a total of 66 fighter jets, the report said.

"Our capacity-based plans point to a total 66 aircraft. How to get to that number is something that we are discussing, it is at an early stage. There is an intention," Baptista Junior said.

The Brazilian Air Force did not immediately respond to questions about the report.

In October 2020, Brazil inaugurated the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Saab in a $4 billion deal that included the local assembly of planes in partnership with Embraer SA EMBR3.SA.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

