US Markets

Brazilian Air Force considers buying 30 more Saab Gripen jets -report

Contributor
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/John Gress

The Brazilian Air Force is considering buying an additional 30 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab AB, in a deal that would almost double its current fleet of 36 Gripen aircraft, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

SAO PAULO, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The Brazilian Air Force is considering buying an additional 30 Gripen fighter jets from Sweden's Saab AB SAABb.ST, in a deal that would almost double its current fleet of 36 Gripen aircraft, newspaper Folha de S.Paulo reported on Tuesday.

Air Force Commander Carlos de Almeida Baptista Junior said in an interview that there are ongoing talks on how to reach a total of 66 fighter jets, the report said.

"Our capacity-based plans point to a total 66 aircraft. How to get to that number is something that we are discussing, it is at an early stage. There is an intention," Baptista Junior said.

The Brazilian Air Force did not immediately respond to questions about the report.

In October 2020, Brazil inaugurated the first of 36 Gripen fighter jets bought from Saab in a $4 billion deal that included the local assembly of planes in partnership with Embraer SA EMBR3.SA.

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo Editing by Bernadette Baum)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Companies

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular