US Markets

Brazilian agencies raid illegal miners on Yamomami land

Credit: REUTERS/AMANDA PEROBELLI

February 08, 2023 — 10:00 am EST

Written by Anthony Boadle for Reuters ->

SAO PAULO, Feb 8 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government's environmental and indigenous agencies said on Wednesday they were carrying out raids against illegal miners blamed for causing a humanitarian crisis on Brazil's largest indigenous reservation, the Brazilian Institute of Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (Ibama) said.

Ibama agents began the operation on Monday, with support from the National Indian Foundation (Funai), destroying a helicopter, an airplane, a bulldozer and support structures for the miners on Yanomami land, Ibama said in a press statement.

Two weapons and three boats with about five thousand liters of fuel were also seized.

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Writing by Steven Grattan)

((Steven.Grattan@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.