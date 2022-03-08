US Markets

Brazil won't take sides over Russia's invasion of Ukraine - foreign minister

Contributor
Catarina Demony Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/SHAMIL ZHUMATOV

Brazil will not take sides over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday, adding its stance was one of "impartiality", not "indifference", and that it sought peace.

Adds background

LISBON, March 8 (Reuters) - Brazil will not take sides over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Foreign Minister Carlos Franca said on Tuesday, adding its stance was one of "impartiality", not "indifference", and that it sought peace.

The invasion has triggered one of the fastest refugees crises of modern times, the United Nations says, with more than two million Ukrainians, mostly women and children, fleeing in just 13 days into the European Union to escape Russia's shelling and bombardment of cities and towns.

"Brazil's position is clear... We are on the side of world peace," Franca told a news conference in Lisbon when asked if he condemned the invasion. "We think we can reach that (peace)... by helping to find a way out (of the war), not by taking sides."

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, who visited Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow shortly before the invasion, angered Western allies by saying he was "in solidarity with Russia" without elaborating.

Bolsonaro, a far-right populist, has also noted that Russian fertilizers are crucial for Brazil's giant agribusiness sector.

Last month he scolded his Vice President Hamilton Mourao for condemning Russia's invasion and said that in Brazil only the president could speak about a crisis in eastern Europe.

(Reporting by Catarina Demony; Editing by Nathan Allen and Gareth Jones)

((n.allen@thomsonreuters.com; +34 617 792 131;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular