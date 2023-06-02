Brazil won't sign EU-Mercosur agreement without adjustments, says Lula

June 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Friday that the country will not sign a long-overdue trade pact between the European Union and the South American bloc Mercosur without adjustments.

Lula said that will not open the doors to public procurement under the agreement, as Europe wants.

