Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050, Bolsonaro says

By Jake Spring and Lisandra Paraguassu

BRASILIA, April 22 (Reuters) - Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, in the most ambitious goal set by the far-right leader who appears to be changing his position on the environment.

Speaking at a summit of world leaders, Bolsonaro's pledge would move up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.

He repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's greenhouse gas emissions by roughly 50% by that date.

Bolsonaro pledged to double funding for environmental enforcement efforts.

The president had previously railed against environmental enforcement and taken steps to weaken environmental agencies, which are seen as key to protecting the Amazon rainforest.

Deforestation in Brazil's portion of the Amazon has soared under Bolsonaro, hitting a 12-year high in 2020 with an area 14 times the size of New York City destroyed.

Bolsonaro called for international support for Brazil's climate efforts, striking a slightly more conciliatory tone than in his past public remarks that told foreign nations to stay out of the country's environmental affairs.

"With this spirit of collective responsibility and common destiny, I invite you once again to support us in this mission," Bolsonaro said.

Brazil must cut deforestation 15-20% a year to reach 2030 goal, says vice president

TAKE A LOOK-U.S. climate change summit a key moment for Biden

(Reporting by Jake Spring and Lisandra Paraguassu; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

((jake.spring@thomsonreuters.com; +55 61 99653-2429; Reuters Messaging: jake.spring.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net / Twitter: https://twitter.com/jakespring))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.