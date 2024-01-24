Brazil will not give BNDES fresh money to fund 're-industrialization' plan, VP says

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Wednesday the government will not give any fresh funds to state development bank BNDES to finance a new industrial policy aimed at boosting economic growth.

"The plans for the industry have nothing to do with the fiscal side," Alckmin said in an interview with website UOL. "The government will not make new contributions to BNDES."

Alckmin, who is also President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's minister of Development and Industry, looked to ease concerns that the plan was a risk factor for Brazil's fiscal health, which led investors to sell-off Brazil's real BRBY on Monday.

The vice president said the reaction was based on "misinformation" as the industrial plan, which the government says will provide a total 300 billion reais ($60.96 billion) in credit, would not have any material fiscal impacts.

