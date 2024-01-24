News & Insights

US Markets

Brazil will not give BNDES fresh money to fund 're-industrialization' plan, VP says

January 24, 2024 — 07:37 am EST

Written by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

SAO PAULO, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vice President Geraldo Alckmin said on Wednesday the government will not give any fresh funds to state development bank BNDES to finance a new industrial policy aimed at boosting economic growth.

"The plans for the industry have nothing to do with the fiscal side," Alckmin said in an interview with website UOL. "The government will not make new contributions to BNDES."

Alckmin, who is also President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's minister of Development and Industry, looked to ease concerns that the plan was a risk factor for Brazil's fiscal health, which led investors to sell-off Brazil's real BRBY on Monday.

The vice president said the reaction was based on "misinformation" as the industrial plan, which the government says will provide a total 300 billion reais ($60.96 billion) in credit, would not have any material fiscal impacts.

($1 = 4.9209 reais)

(Reporting by Gabriel Araujo and Eduardo Simoes; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-3352;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.