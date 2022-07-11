US Markets

Brazil will continue with its interest rate instrument, says cenbank director

Contributor
Marcela Ayres Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said on Monday that policymakers continue to have interest rates as a policy instrument, but will assess how to best use it in the future

BRASILIA, July 11 (Reuters) - Brazilian central bank director Diogo Guillen said on Monday that policymakers continue to have interest rates as a policy instrument, but will assess how to best use it in the future

"It's not about giving up the use of the instrument," said Guillen, the economic policy director, during an event hosted by Credit Suisse.

The statement followed a question about how the central bank would navigate an uncertain scenario without further monetary policy, following official communication that its strategy to combat inflation involves a higher terminal interest rate and keeping it at that level for longer.

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres)

((marcela.ayres@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5047-2444;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular