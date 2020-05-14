US Markets

Brazil weighs $2 bln in coronavirus relief loans to power sector -sources

Rodrigo Viga Gaier
Luciano Costa
Brazil's government is considering 12 billion reais ($2.06 billion) in emergency loans to help power utilities weather a financial crunch brought on by the new coronavirus pandemic, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

RIO DE JANEIRO/SAO PAULO, May 14 (Reuters) - Brazil's government is considering 12 billion reais ($2.06 billion) in emergency loans to help power utilities weather a financial crunch brought on by the new coronavirus pandemic, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Power distribution firms have been asking for an aid package as electricity demand falls amid the health crisis and more consumers default on utility payments. Industry executives estimate they need 15 billion reais to 17 billion reais in order to meet their obligations to power generation and transmission companies.

The government has acknowledged talks about aid for the sector with state banks BNDES, Banco do Brasil SA BBAS3.SA and Caixa Economica Federal as well as private banks Itau Unibanco ITUB4.SA and Banco Bradesco SA BBDC4.SA. But it has not provided a potential value of the aid package.

Brazil's Mines and Energy Ministry, which oversees regulation of the sector, did not immediately respond to request for comment.

The proposed loans would be repaid over a period of 60 months, the sources said. Half of the interest costs would be taken on by the utilities while the rest would be passed to customers, one of the people said.

The biggest investors in Brazil's energy distribution sector include China's State Grid, which owns CPFL Energia CPFE3.SA, Italy's Enel ENEI.MI and Spain's Iberdrola IBC.MC, through its ownership of Neoenergia ENEI.MI. Major players in the sector also include Energisa SA ENGI11.SA, Equatorial Energia SA EQTL3.SA and state-owned Cemig CMIG4.SA.

($1 = 5.8127 reais)

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier and Luciano Costa; Writing by Jake Spring; Editing by Chris Reese and Alistair Bell)

