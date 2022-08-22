Brazil weather delays second corn harvesting, first corn planting - AgRural

SAO PAULO, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The harvesting of Brazil's 2021/2022 second corn crop, which is sown after soybeans are reaped in the same fields, reached 89.5% of the planted area in center-south farms, according to consultancy AgRural on Monday.

AgRural said harvesting of Brazil's second corn would be more advanced if it had not been for rains in states including Parana, Sao Paulo and Mato Grosso do Sul, which slowed work.

At this time last season - when second corn, which represents 70-75% of national production in a given year, was hit by frosts and drought - Brazilian farmers had harvested 79.1% of the crop.

As this season draws to a close, Brazilian farmers are expected to harvest a record total corn crop, with production forecast at close to 116 million tonnes, almost 33% higher than last year.

This reflects second corn's excellent conditions, analysts said.

Meanwhile cold temperatures are hampering the start of Brazil's 2022/2023 first corn season in Rio Grande do Sul, the country's southernmost state, AgRural said.

That state, also an important wheat producer, reaped 2.9 million tonnes of first corn last year, according to government data.

(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Jan Harvey)

