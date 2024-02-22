News & Insights

Brazil wants to tackle inheritance tax rules at G20, says finance minister

February 22, 2024 — 06:34 am EST

BRASILIA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Brazil plans to initiate discussions on international inheritance tax regulations that benefit the super-rich as part of its presidency of the G20 group this year, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said.

In an interview with TV channel GloboNews aired late on Wednesday, Haddad said Brazil's government intends to tackle international finance rules that allow billionaires to protect their wealth in tax havens.

"Many times, an American billionaire moves to a tax haven to avoid paying taxes related to inheritance. This happens worldwide, including on a smaller scale in Brazil, where we have fewer billionaires, but it's becoming increasingly common globally," he said.

"Brazil is proposing international legislation to regulate this matter to prevent democracy from being affected by the emergence of a transnational economic oligarchy."

Haddad confirmed the launch of currency hedging instruments next week to attract foreign investors. The World Bank and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) would participate in an announcement event next week, he said.

"These instruments will provide much more confidence for those willing to make long-term investments," he said, adding that the "smart" measures did not involve currency intervention.

Reuters reported exclusively on Wednesday that the Brazilian government would unveil to assist foreigners with foreign exchange hedges on sustainable development investments while avoiding currency and fiscal risks for the Treasury.

According to sources familiar with the matter who requested anonymity, the plan includes a new channel for about $2 billion in forex derivatives, contracted by the IDB and distributed in Brazil by the central bank.

