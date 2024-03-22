Brazil VP says partnership with Argentina could supply cheaper gas

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said the country could form a partnership with Argentina to buy cheaper gas.

Argentina's Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the U.S. Permian Basin, holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and could become a key global supplier of gas if it speeds up projects planned for exporting LNG.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Gaier Viga and Ana Mano)

