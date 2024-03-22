News & Insights

Brazil VP says partnership with Argentina could supply cheaper gas

Credit: REUTERS/AGUSTIN MARCARIAN

March 22, 2024 — 12:03 pm EDT

RIO DE JANEIRO, March 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian Vice-President Geraldo Alckmin said the country could form a partnership with Argentina to buy cheaper gas.

Argentina's Vaca Muerta, a formation that rivals the U.S. Permian Basin, holds the world's second-largest shale gas reserves and could become a key global supplier of gas if it speeds up projects planned for exporting LNG.

