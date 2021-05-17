US Markets

Brazil utility Copel agrees to $200 million wind-farm purchase -filing

Jamie McGeever Reuters
Gabriel Araujo Reuters
Brazilian state-controlled utility Companhia Paranaense de Energia, known as Copel, has signed a deal worth 1 billion reais ($200 million) to acquire the Vilas wind farm complex, it said in a securities filing on Monday.

Copel's transmission and generation arm, Copel GeT, will buy a 100% stake in the complex in northeast Brazil, which has a capacity of 186.7 megawatts, the company said. It added that the deal should close on Nov. 30.

Copel said the acquisition was part of its sustainable growth strategy in renewable energy.

