Brazil unveils FX hedge program for sustainable investments with IDB support

BRASILIA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Ministry unveiled on Monday a program aimed at shielding investors from currency risks in sustainable projects, comprising diverse initiatives and the offering of derivatives contracted by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) through the Brazilian central bank.

The move confirms a Reuters report on Wednesday and was initially disclosed in a statement on the ministry's website before a press conference scheduled for 11 a.m. local time (1400 GMT).

The program aims to encourage foreign investments in "green" projects in the country and provide foreign exchange hedges "so that the risks associated with exchange rate volatility are mitigated and do not hinder these investments, which are crucial for the ecological transformation," said the ministry.

According to the statement, the government will issue an executive order to establish the program, also featuring a special liquidity credit line for financing major sustainable projects.

Furthermore, the executive order will empower Brazil's central bank to conduct operations facilitating the implementation of currency protection solutions.

