Brazil unlikely to privatize state power firm Eletrobras - senate leader

There is little political appetite to privatize Brazil's state-run power firm Eletrobras and legislators will instead focus on other possible privatizations, the president of the nation's Senate said.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Senator Davi Alcolumbre said many senators, particularly from Brazil's northern and northeastern regions, were deeply opposed to privatizing the sprawling firm, formally known as Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras SA ELET6.SA.

"There's a sentiment: Why are we going to start with this if there's resistance?" Alcolumbre said.

Investors have cheered the idea of privatizing Eletrobras. However, the idea has not gained significant traction among legislators, even as the government of current President Jair Bolsonaro has generally favored selling off state-owned enterprises.

