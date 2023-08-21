Brazil unit of Cargill makes binding offer for soy crusher Granol

News & Insights

August 21, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

SAO PAULO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian unit of grains trader Cargill on Monday said it will submit to Brazilian antitrust authorities a request for approval of a deal to acquire the assets of Brazil's privately-owned soy crusher Granol.

In a statement, Cargill said the deal involves Granol's crushing and biodiesel plants in the cities of Anapolis (Goias state), Porto Nacional (Tocantins state) and Cachoeira do Sul (Rio Grande do Sul state), in addition to four warehouses in the states of Goias and Tocantins.

Cargill declined to disclose the deal's value, citing confidentiality related to the antitrust approval process.

Granol did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

A spokesman for Cargill said the deal shows the importance of Brazil to Cargill's global operations and its focus on renewable energies, a reference to biodiesel.

