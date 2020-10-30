Brazil unemployment rate jumps to record high 14.4%

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's unemployment rate rose to 14.4% in the three months to August, official figures showed on Friday, the highest on record, as the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions encouraged people back to look for work.

That was up from 13.8% in the three months to July, and higher than the 14.2% economists had expected. Underlying figures were also weak despite other data recently that showed formal job growth and a continued recovery in economic activity.

A record number of Brazilians are out of the workforce completely, a record low number as a share of the working population have a job, and the underemployment rate rose to an all-time high, statistics agency IBGE said.

The headline 14.4% unemployment rate was the highest since the IBGE series began in 2012.

"This is related to the growth in the number of people who were looking for work," said IBGE research manager Adriana Beringuy. "In the middle of the year ... many people had stopped looking for work because. Now, we see greater movement in the labor market."

The workforce rose to 95.5 million people, but the number of people in work fell to 81.7 million, the lowest number since the series began, IBGE said. That was down 12.8%, or 12 million people, from the same period last year.

Only 46.8% of working-age people were working in the three months to August, IBGE said, the lowest since the series began in 2012, and down from 49.5% in the prior three-month period.

A record 79.1 million people were out of the workforce completely, marking an increase of 21.9%, or 14.2 million people, from the same period last year, IBGE said.

The number of Brazilians officially out of work rose to 13.8 million, and the number of underemployed rose to a record 33.3 million, IBGE said. The underemployment rate rose to 30.6%, also a record.

