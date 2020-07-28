Brazil unemployment data release pushed back to Aug. 6 - IBGE

BRASILIA, July 28 (Reuters) - The release of Brazil's official unemployment data for the three months to June, scheduled for July 29, will be pushed back to Aug. 6 due to issues with collecting the data via telephone, government statistics agency IBGE said on Tuesday.

"The research sample introduces a number of households each month that have never been visited before, therefore the IBGE has never surveyed these telephone numbers," IBGE said in a statement on its website.

"As home visits have been suspended since March, it has been a challenge to carry out the data collection in all households via telephone and maintain the original schedules," it added.

The unemployment rate in the three months to May hit a two-year high of 12.9%, and is expected to rise further in the coming months due to the coronavirus shock to the economy.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Alex Richardson)

