Brazil unable to unload wheat imports as tax collectors protest

SAO PAULO, Jan 6 (Reuters) - Brazil has been unable to promptly unload wheat shipments at its key Santos port as agricultural tax collectors work to rule in a campaign for higher wages, local association Abitrigo said on Thursday.

Abitrigo's head Rubens Barbosa told Reuters that two vessels carrying imported wheat had their unloading operations delayed due to the protest.

One of the vessels was unloaded but the shipment was not yet cleared by officials, he said, while the other one needs to wait for these procedures to be concluded so it can discharge.

Brazil is one of the world's largest wheat importers, buying its cereal mainly from Argentina. The country, however, has just finished harvesting a record wheat crop and is also exporting large amounts of the commodity.

The full impact of the delays was not immediately clear, nor which companies were affected. Abitrigo said Brazil's Agriculture Ministry is working to solve the issue.

The ministry, the Santos port authority and tax collectors' union Anffa Sindical did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Local association ABPA, which represents poultry and pork exporters, did not report a specific issue, but told Reuters it believes the work-to-rule situation will be "rapidly solved", saying tax auditors will understand need for regular trade flow to continue.

Anec, an association representing grain exporters, and coffee industry group Cecafe said soybean, corn and coffee exports were not affected so far.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Gabriel Araujo; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

