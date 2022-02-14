Brazil tycoon Tanure interested in BR Malls amid M&A talks -report

SAO PAULO, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian tycoon Nelson Tanure has showed an interest in acquiring shopping mall operator BR Malls BRML3.SA as the company engaged in M&A talks with rivals Aliansce Sonae ALSO3.SA and Ancar Ivanhoe, newspaper O Globo reported on Monday.

BR Malls revealed last week it was in "preliminary talks" with Ancar for a potential combination of assets, after rejecting a merger offer from Aliansce Sonae earlier this year. BR Malls did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

