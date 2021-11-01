Brazil truckers protest at high fuel prices, no blockages reported

Recasts with details from ministry's updated statement

BRASILIA, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian truckers protesting against a rise in fuel prices have not partially or totallyblocked federal roads or any strategic logistics hubs, the Infrastructure Ministry said on Monday, citing updated information from the federal highway police.

According to the ministry's latest statement regarding the ongoing protests, there is now only one place where truckers are demonstrating- on the BR-116 highway in the town of Barra Mansa, a city in the state of Rio de Janeiro.

Even so, there are no blockades and truckers not participating in the protests can continue their journeys, the statement said.

Truckers also staged a protest on the BR-153 in the center-western city of Goiania earlier in the day before dispersing.

Brazilian ports and fuel distribution hubs have not been affected by the demonstrations, the statement added.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu; writing by Gabriel Araujo and Ana Mano; Editing by Mark Heinrich)

