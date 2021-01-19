Brazil truck rental co Vamos launches IPO

SAO PAULO, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Brazilian truck rental company Vamos VAMO3.SA has launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise up to 1.5 billion reais ($283 million), a securities filing showed late on Monday.

Both the company and its shareholders will sell stock in the offering of 45.6 million shares, but this amount may increase by up to 35% depending on the issuance of overallotments. Vamos said it plans to use the proceeds to buy new trucks.

It set the price range at between 21.92 reais and 28.50 reais. The final price will be set on Jan. 27.

($1 = 5.2957 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl; editing by Jason Neely)

