Brazil trims 2020 budget deficit, debt forecasts

By Isabel Versiani

BRASILIA, July 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's Economy Ministry on Thursday lowered its 2020 public sector deficit and national debt outlook, reflecting a less severe fall in the economy this year than that which formed the basis of its previous forecast, a senior ministry official said.

The consolidated public sector is now expected to post a record primary deficit excluding interest payments of 812.2 billion reais ($156 billion), equal to 11.3% of gross domestic product, special secretary to the ministry Waldery Rodrigues said.

That is based on the government's estimate that gross domestic product will shrink 4.7% this year. The previous forecast of a 828.6 billion reais deficit worth 12% of GDP was based on market expectations at the time for a 6.5% fall in GDP.

In a presentation to Congress, Rodrigues also said Brazil's gross debt will total 94.7% of GDP and net debt will reach 67.2% of GDP. That compares with previous forecasts of 98.2% and 67.2% of GDP, respectively.

Rodrigues repeated his insistence that there will be no tinkering with the government's spending cap rule and that it will be kept intact this year and next.

"The ceiling will be maintained in its entirety, and all (spending) programs being drawn up take this premise into account," he said. "It is the super fiscal anchor."

Government officials and many economists say the rule, which limits growth in non-obligatory public spending to the rate of inflation, is most important pillar of Brazil's public finances.

Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal also said on Thursday that the spending cap is crucial to keeping interest rates low. He was speaking after figures showed a record 194.7 billion reais ($38 bln) central government deficit in June due to the COVID-19 crisis, far more than economists had expected.

The official central government budget forecast for this year, announced last week, is for a 787.4 billion reais deficit.

($1 = 5.16 reais)

(Reporting by Isabel Versiani Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

