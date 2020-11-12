US Markets
Brazil trial of China's Sinovac vaccine not affected by suspension -institute head

SAO PAULO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The two-day suspension of trials in Brazil for the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac has not impacted the study, the head of the Sao Paulo institute running the trials said on Thursday.

Dimas Covas, head of the Butantan biomedical research institute, told reporters that the relationship with health regulator Anvisa had to be strengthened but that the institute's trust in the regulator had not been dampened by the incident.

