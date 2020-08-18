Brazil Treasury to seek central bank funds amid liquidity crunch

By Gabriel Ponte

BRASILIA, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury will request approval from the National Monetary Council later this month that the central bank transfer to it some of its foreign exchange-related profits, Treasury Secretary Bruno Funchal said on Tuesday.

Speaking at an online event hosted by Banco Santander, Funchal said the law permits transfers to the Treasury under severe liquidity conditions, which have now arisen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"When we look closely at the situation brought about by the pandemic, we can see this severe liquidity squeeze," Funchal said, noting that these are the conditions under which the legislation allows for transfers to be made to the Treasury.

"It makes sense, looking at these severe changes in the market, to take this issue to the National Monetary Council. And that is what the Treasury is doing," Funchal said.

The CMN is Brazil's highest economic policy body and includes the economy minister and central bank president.

The real's steep slide against the dollar in the first half of the year helped boost the real-based value of the central bank's assets by 478.5 billion reais ($87 billion).

Central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Monday that transfers to the Treasury should be treated with caution.

Funchal noted that the surge in government spending to combat the pandemic has resulted in a surge in Treasury debt issuance. Much of this has been in shorter-dated paper, meaning refinancing needs in the coming months will intensify.

The 2019 law has a loophole that allows central bank proceeds from FX operations to be used to pay down public debt when liquidity conditions significantly affect the Treasury's ability to roll over its debt.

Some longer-dated interest rates and spreads have risen in recent weeks to their highest since May.

(Reporting by Gabriel Ponte Writing by Jamie McGeever; Editing by Sandra Maler and Lisa Shumaker)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.