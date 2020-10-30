Brazil treasury to close 2020 with cash to cover 600 bln reais Jan-April debt payments

By Marcela Ayres

BRASILIA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil's treasury will end this year with a cash position strong enough to cover debt payments of around 600 billion reais ($104 billion) coming due in the first four months of next year, Treasury Undersecretary Jose Franco said on Friday.

Franco also told an online press conference there was very little funding pressure for the remainder of this year as only 14 billion reais ($2.4 billion) of debt is due to mature in November and December.

Brazil's finances have come under heavy strain recently due to the record debt and deficit amassed to fund emergency crisis-fighting spending.

Some have worried the government may be unable to stabilize the debt and get it on a sustainable, downward path. Long-term interest rates have spiked and the yield curve has steepened sharply, with investors shunning longer-term debt and forcing the treasury to ramp up issuance at the short end of the curve.

But Franco said there are encouraging signs the pressure may be easing, noting good demand for the short-term floating rate 'LFT' note due in March 2022. But premiums have to stabilize at lower levels to spur more significant demand.

Franco also said there was "very good" demand at the recent auction of the 'NTN-B' inflation-linked bond maturing in 2023.

Inflation in Brazil has picked up recently, led by a spike in food prices that the central bank and economy ministry insist is temporary.

($1 = 5.75 reais)

(Reporting by Marcela Ayres and Jamie McGeever; editing by Diane Craft and David Gregorio)

