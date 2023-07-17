Brazil Treasury to back consumer debt program with $1.56 bln -minister

Adds details, context throughout story

BRASILIA, July 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said on Monday that the government is expecting to provide around 7.5 billion reais ($1.56 billion) in Treasury guarantees for its consumer debt renegotiation program known as Desenrola.

The program, a key campaign promise of leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, aims to ease Brazilians' financial burdens. The government announced last week it would start on Monday, initially involving only direct and voluntary debt negotiations conducted by banks.

In its second phase, scheduled for September, the Treasury will provide guarantees for the debt negotiations of individuals with monthly incomes of up to two times the minimum wage, amounting to 2,640 reais ($550).

Speaking at a press conference, Haddad said the budget for this could potentially be supplemented if necessary.

To encourage financial institutions to participate in the first phase, the government will allow them to accrue so-called presumed credits equivalent to the amount they provide as discounts within the program.

This arrangement will enable them to create room for new credit, estimated by the government to reach 50 billion reais.

As a condition of participation, banks will be required to forgive debts of up to 100 reais for their clients. Haddad mentioned that this measure would have an impact on banks ranging from 100 million to 200 million reais, depending on their level of involvement in the program.

He specifically highlighted that Brazilian bank Nubank NU.N is hesitant to participate due to "limited advantages in presumed credit and having one million blacklisted individuals."

About 71.9 million people in Latin America's largest economy have been blacklisted, according to credit bureau Serasa, after families' budgets were strained by the pandemic and high borrowing costs during an inflation surge.

($1 = 4.8069 reais)

