Brazil Treasury plans ESG sovereign international bond issue

BRASILIA, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Brazil is laying groundwork for a sovereign bond issue linked to its environmental, social and governance (ESG) credentials as a way to increase foreign investors' federal debt holdings, a top Treasury official told Reuters.

Jose Franco de Morais, undersecretary for public debt, told Reuters that in an optimistic scenario the issue could come later this year, if the Treasury's ESG framework is ready.

Details are scant because the plans are in early stages. Much will depend on the Treasury's work to give investment funds and rating agencies more data and clarification on ESG topics.

"It is an inexorable trend, there is no going back. Investors are increasingly paying attention to these issues, especially foreigners," Franco told Reuters.

The Treasury's push to meet this demand comes amid growing criticism of President Jair Bolsonaro's environmental policies, particularly in the Amazon rainforest, where deforestation has surged since he took office in January 2019.

Franco said the idea is to show investors that Brazil is adopting sustainable public policies and good practices directing more of its budget to sustainable activities.

The government will be free, however, to spend any funds raised from an ESG bond as it sees fit, such as rolling over debt, Franco said.

ESG issuance from emerging markets has seen a sharp increase in recent years with related debt sales from developing sovereigns reaching a record $9 billion last year, according to Morgan Stanley.

However, ESG bonds declined as a share of overall issuance to 3.5% from nearly 4% in 2019.

Green bonds dominate ESG emerging market sovereign bond sales, most notably from Indonesia, Chile and Hungary.

