Brazil Treasury may issue benchmark bond of over 10 years maturity

Brazil may take advantage of the structurally low interest rate environment and issue a benchmark bond later this year with a maturity of more than 10 years, the Treasury said on Tuesday, setting out its 2020 debt forecasts and financing plans.
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.