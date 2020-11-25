Brazil treasury issues record $32.6 bln debt in October

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian government borrowing rose to a monthly record in October, Treasury figures showed on Wednesday, as it strove to meet growing financing needs and build up its cash buffer to give it more flexibility in the months ahead.

With the government requiring large amounts to fund its pandemic-fighting emergency support and income transfer programs, treasury said it issued 173.3 billion reais ($32.6 bln) of debt in October, a new record.

After redemptions, net issuance was 76 billion reais.

Three quarters of the new debt issued was in fixed rate bonds, replacing the 92.4 billion reais of fixed-rate bonds that matured in the month, treasury said. Again, most of that was six and 12 months paper, to meet investor demand for shorter-term, less risky borrowing.

October's borrowing lifted Brazil's total federal public debt by 2.5% from the month before to 4.64 trillion reais, while the total domestic debt stock also rose 2.5% to 4.39 trillion reais.

Investors' reluctance to lend to the government long-term pushed up the share of debt maturing in the next 12 months to 27.6% of the total from 26% in September, treasury said.

The average interest rate on domestic debt issues in the 12 months to October fell to a new all-time low of 4.52% from 4.64% the month before, treasury said.

The average maturity of the overall public debt stock, meanwhile, fell to 3.77 years from 3.83 years in September, and the average maturity of the domestic debt stock fell to 3.57 years from 3.63 years.

($1 = 5.32 reais)

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((jamie.mcgeever@thomsonreuters.com; +55 (0)11 97189 3169; Reuters Messaging: jamie.mcgeever.reuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.