Brazil Treasury announces bond sales, buybacks to support market

BRASILIA, March 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's Treasury said on Thursday it is coordinating with the central bank to hold a series of bond auctions and buybacks in the coming days in an effort to support the smooth functioning of the bond market and related markets.

The auctions will be held on March 12, 13, 16, 17 and 18, the Treasury said in a statement on its website, adding that the terms of the offers will be announced on the day of auction.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever)

